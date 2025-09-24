WeGo partners with INIT to launch contactless fare payments

WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) has partnered with INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc. (INIT) to offer contactless fare payment throughout Nashville’s fixed-route buses, including express routes and on the WeGo Star commuter train.

Riders can now tap a contactless debit or credit card, or their phone or smartwatch’s mobile wallet, directly to the fare validator to pay their fare. In the first month of use after launch, more than 28,000 taps were recorded, representing 22% of fare payments.

Streamlined payments

This upgrade removes the need for pre-purchased passes or separate fare-specific cards. With annual system ridership at nine million, the new payment acceptance method enables faster boarding, the agency notes.

“This upgrade delivers the convenience and flexibility our riders expect. By working with INIT to implement open payments, we are giving our community and visitors another simple, secure option for riding transit,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland.

Fare capping

The new contactless payment system comes with built-in fare capping, ensuring riders don’t overpay. Riders must use the same payment method to receive fare capping benefits.

The new contactless system works in addition to existing payment options for riders without a smart device or contactless card. Riders can still choose the QuickTicket app or reloadable, account-based smart card while still receiving fare capping benefits, or pay with exact cash on fixed-route buses and the WeGo Star.

“We are pleased to partner with WeGo in advancing its fare technology. Contactless payments remove barriers to access, encourage ridership and support a seamless passenger experience,” said INIT President Andy Singh.