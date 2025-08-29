DDOT installing new, elevated platforms to speed up bus boarding

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is working to speed up boarding and de-boarding for bus passengers with the installation of 21 new elevated boarding platforms at select high-volume bus stops along East Jefferson Avenue. The new platforms are part of a greater pilot initiative working to improve safety, efficiency and the rider experience.

With the new platforms extending from the curb across bike and parking lanes, buses will now remain in the right travel lane to pick up passengers instead of pulling across and then back into the flow of traffic. The bike lane portion of the platform will have gradual ramps on each side to allow bike riders to easily continue through away from traffic.

“Installing these new platforms will help us provide a faster and smoother boarding experience for passengers at these key stops, which will reduce bus travel times and supports our goal of providing 10-minute bus frequency on E. Jefferson,” said DDOT Executive Director Robert Cramer. “The platforms also will bring a slightly different experience for motorists along the E. Jefferson corridor, so we are asking them to be mindful that buses at these stops will pick up their passengers from the far-right travel lane.”

DDOT is currently installing 16 platforms, with the five additional platforms being completed after a concurrent ongoing project.

Platform installation locations along both sides of East Jefferson Avenue are:

Chene

Mt. Elliott

Baldwin

Van Dyke

Hibbard

McClellan/Parkview

St. Jean

Conner

Gray/Dickerson

Chalmers

Alter

The platforms are modular and made from recycled PVC plastic, which DDOT notes is designed for flexibility, durability and easy maintenance. Locations for platform installation are based on ridership, sidewalk space and coordination with other city improvement projects.

DDOT anticipates completing the $3.8 million project by the end of September, with new shelters to come later this year at the platform locations. DDOT aims to have 75% of its bus stops have a shelter as more funding becomes available and plans to rollout continued improvements citywide. Future phases of the project will include the installation of digital arrival and departure screens at these stops.

This project is part of DDOT Reimagined, the department’s long-term vision for an improved transit system.