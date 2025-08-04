L.A. Metro making progress on upgrades at Westlake/MacArthur Park Station

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has made significant progress on improvements at Westlake/MacArthur Park (WLMP) Station. In 2023, the agency launched a recovery effort to bring safety, cleanliness and a better experience for riders back to the station after riders reported feeling unsafe while at the station the year prior.

“This is one of the busiest stations in our system,” said L.A. Metro Deputy Executive Officer of Station Experience Stephen Tu. “It’s surrounded by schools, businesses and families. We needed to restore proper activity and make the station feel like a safe and welcoming place.”

The agency has completed the following on the station since the recovery effort began:

Installed brighter lights throughout the station, especially at the ends of the platform where it used to be darker. According to L.A. Metro, the outdated fluorescent bulbs were replaced with long-lasting, energy-efficient LED lighting, significantly improving visibility from the concourse down the platform.

Fresh air circulating underground thanks to new ventilators that help reduce odors and make it more comfortable for riders waiting for their trains.

Classical music playing softly throughout the station, creating a calmer, more welcoming space.

Upgraded CCTV cameras in 4K that allows the agency to monitor stations more effectively.

Installation of the Throne portable restroom, which the agency says has been used more than 32,000 visits to date.

New signage, modeled after those used in large venues that help riders navigate the station more clearly and confidently.

Tactical partitions on emergency exits, which the agency says is helping reduce misuse and ensure proper use of the gates. According to L.A. Metro, in the past, some individuals would press the emergency bar to enter without tapping a fare. The new partitions are designed to prevent this, making sure emergency exits are used only as intended.

Sealing off underused areas, like the old tunnel in the mezzanine area and the former pay phone spots near the escalators. L.A. Metro notes this process has curbed a lot of inappropriate activity. The tunnel is now being used for construction staging as the agency prepares for the next round of station upgrades.

Installation of new benches that are easier to clean.

Painted fences and new ivy banners outside the station.

“We know this is a resilient community—one that has faced tough societal challenges. That’s why we acted quickly, putting people first,” Tu said.

According to the agency, due to the actions it has taken, violent crime at WEMP dropped 48 percent between January and April 2025 compared to the same period in 2022. Property crime dropped by more than 71 percent.

The agency says it also increased the number of custodians working at WLMP from one to three per shift. The team deep-cleans interior floors daily and power-washes the plaza, sidewalks and parking area three nights a week.

“Our team also is out here wiping handrails, mopping elevators, scrubbing the ticket machines, power-washing the sidewalks,” said L.A. Metro Executive Officer of Operations Chris Limon. “Every shift, we’re doing something to keep it clean and safe.”

The agency is currently testing new cleaning products tailored for elevators that kill 99 percent of germs and help neutralize odors, which has made the space feel cleaner and more comfortable.

“When the station looks good, people treat it better,” Limon added. “We’ve seen real changes in how people use the space.”

With safety and cleanliness improving, the agency says it’s turning its attention to other long-term upgrades: