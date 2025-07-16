MBTA reopens Winchester Center Commuter Rail station following accessibility upgrades

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Winchester Center Station on the Lowell Commuter Rail line is now open and fully accessible following a years-long renovation project.

MBTA notes the Winchester Center Station was completely inaccessible and had not seen major repairs since the 1950s. The station closed for repairs in 2021, and the groundbreaking for construction began in 2022. The station has been partially open since September 2024.

“Across the MBTA, core infrastructure upgrades are moving forward with urgency and purpose driven by smart investments, meaningful customer engagement and strategic sequencing of work,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “This is the dawn of a new day at the T, and Winchester Station is a shining example of the progress we’re making systemwide.”

Key station enhancements include:

Reconstructed two ramps and three new elevators to provide two fully accessible paths of travel to each platform.

A fully accessible, raised platform to accommodate longer nine-car Commuter Rail trains.

Upgraded canopies, signs, railings and lighting for safety and security.

A modernized public information system that broadcasts information both audibly and visually.

Added benches, a bike storage room and other amenities for comfort and convenience.

Updated walkways, sidewalks and a parking lot area along Laraway Road.

New generator back-up and full emergency lighting back-up.

Bus Route 134 is anticipated to reestablish a stop at Winchester Station on Aug. 24, 2025.

“I want to thank the entire MBTA workforce, our contractors and our state and local elected officials for their commitment to delivering a station that is modern, safe, state of the art and fully accessible to all riders,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “This is another important step forward in building a more inclusive transit system—one station at a time.”

Keolis Commuter Services General Manager and CEO Abdellah Chajai added, “The Commuter Rail is a great resource for every community we serve. The T has done tremendous work at Winchester Center to ensure that all of our riders can access the Commuter Rail and take full advantage of the service.”