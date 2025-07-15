Government of Ontario awards contract to EllisDon to build Timmins-Porcupine Station

The government of Ontario has awarded a contract to EllisDon to build Timmins-Porcupine Station, which will serve Northlander trains, motorcoaches and Bus Parcel Express services. The province says the station will help bring back Northlander passenger rail service between Timmins and Toronto, Ontario.

“Our government is getting shovels in the ground on this critical station, delivering on our promise to bring back the Northlander and better connect northern communities to jobs, health care and opportunity,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “It’s all part of our plan to protect Ontario in the face of unprecedented U.S. tariffs. We’re supporting northern industries and the resource sector, unlocking economic growth and investing in infrastructure that builds a stronger, more resilient future for Ontario.”

The government of Ontario says early work construction is currently underway on the platform, parking area and a passenger waiting area. Once complete, the Timmins-Porcupine Station will be a modern station with accessible washrooms, varied seating and a ticket counter. Outdoor features will include an accessible platform, motorcoach bays, parking, pedestrian pathways, a taxi stand and a designated passenger pickup and drop-off area.

“The Northlander will fundamentally shift how people move across the province, creating more connections to the province’s integrated transportation network,” said Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans. “The Northlander will provide improved access to essential services, such as health care and education, while supporting economic prosperity and tourism in the region, strengthening the connection between the north and the south.”

In May 2024, the province awarded three contracts to design and manufacture nine new Northlander station shelters, enhance rail safety and complete warning system upgrades. In the fall that same year, the province awarded a contract to reconstruct platforms and install pre-manufactured shelters at train stops along the future Northlander corridor from North Bay to Cochrane.

The province notes work is also underway along the Northlander track to adjust curves to ensure the train runs at higher speeds and with fewer disruptions. Once reinstated, the Northlander will provide southbound service leaving from Timmins and northbound service leaving from Toronto, up to seven days a week, based on seasonal travel demands. There will be 16 stops in both directions, including a rail connection to Cochrane.

"The construction of the Timmins-Porcupine Station marks a major step forward in our government’s plan to restore the Northlander and expand passenger rail service across northern Ontario,” said . Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Timmins George Pirie. “This investment will better connect our communities to jobs, health care and education while driving long-term economic growth. It’s a proud moment for Timmins and a clear demonstration of our commitment to building a stronger, more connected northern Ontario."

MPP for Nipissing, Ontario, Vic Fedeli added, "In these times of trade uncertainty, northern Ontario’s resources and industries have proven vital in bolstering our province’s economic resilience and unlocking new opportunities for workers and families. The revitalization of the Northlander represents a significant step forward in supporting improved labor mobility and regional growth and affirms our government’s commitment to delivering safe, convenient, and reliable transportation for northern communities. We look forward to seeing the Timmins-Porcupine Station come to life and become a part of Ontario’s integrated transportation network. "