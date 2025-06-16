PANYNJ begins construction on new entry point to Newark Liberty International Airport Train Station.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has begun construction on a new entry point to the Newark Liberty International Airport Train Station served by AirTrain Newark, Amtrak and New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) rail. The PANYNJ notes the project will dramatically expand transit and airport access for historically underserved areas of Newark and Elizabeth, N.J.

The $160 million project includes an extension of the existing pedestrian bridge over platforms and tracks at the Newark Liberty International Airport Train Station to a new public access area off Frelinghuysen Avenue. According to PANYNJ, the public access area will include a pickup/drop-off point for private vehicles, taxis, buses and for-hire vehicles, along with bicyclist and pedestrian access. The new entry point is expected to open in 2026.

“Today marks the beginning of a transformative effort to enhance regional connectivity surrounding Newark Liberty International Airport,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “This project will not only improve mobility, but it will open doors for the communities that have been excluded from access to this major transportation hub. Through this critical investment, we will ensure that Newark Liberty International Airport is a world-class gateway for all New Jerseyans while bolstering economic opportunity in the communities that surround it.”

PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole added, “This project is both a literal and symbolic bridge, linking communities that have been cut off for too long from the region’s broader transportation network. Access to efficient transportation can change lives. It connects people to jobs, education, healthcare and family. Today, we are breaking ground on access to economic opportunities that will no longer fly over residents of these neighborhoods in Newark and Elizabeth.”

The agency says the new connection will transform transit access to Newark Liberty International Airport and Newark-Penn Station for residents in Newark’s South Ward and North Elizabeth by reducing typical travel times from up to 40 minutes by bus to less than 10 minutes by train.

According to PANYNJ, the project also improves access to Northeast Corridor rail lines serviced by NJ Transit and Amtrak, including a one-seat ride to New York-Penn Station, and enhances community-led efforts to foster transit-oriented development around the station.

Key features of the project include:

A westward extension of the station’s pedestrian bridge to a new access point off Frelinghuysen Avenue, with temperature-controlled indoor areas.

Accessible elevators and escalators linking the bridge to street level.

A 16,350-square-foot access area with dedicated drop-off lanes for cars, taxis, buses and for-hire vehicles.

Pedestrian and bicycle access, along with a cellphone lot for private vehicles.

Real-time train and bus arrival displays alongside ticket vending machines.

“Whether you’re traveling by train or plane at Newark Airport, the Newark Airport station access project enhances the customer experience and provides more access to travel for everyone,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commerical Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “We’re proud to partner with the Port Authority on this essential project as we continue to transform Northeast Corridor infrastructure.”

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri added, “This project represents a major step forward in expanding equitable access to regional transportation. By creating a new direct entry point to the Newark Liberty International Airport Rail Station, this project will not only improve convenience and shorten travel times, but also strengthens the critical connections that fuel opportunity and mobility for the communities who depend on public transit.”

The PANYNJ notes the project is expected to generate 675 total jobs, $125 million in direct wages and nearly $300 million in total economic activity.