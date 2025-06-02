Miami-Dade DTPW reopens Coconut Grove Metrorail Station following modernization project

The Coconut Grove Metrorail Station has reopened following the completion of station improvements and renovations. Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) worked on the modernization project in partnership with development partner of the adjacent transit-oriented community, Grove Central.

“The Coconut Grove Station is an essential mobility hub for our community, connecting residents and visitors to key destinations,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am glad to see that the renovations have been completed to not only improve the station’s functionality, but also make it safer and more welcoming for everyone. Thank you for your patience as we worked to deliver a station that meets the needs of our growing community.”

This project is part of the broader Grove Central development, a transit-oriented community initiative designed to improve connectivity and accessibility for the Coconut Grove community and surrounding areas.

The stations enhancements include:

Completely remodeled restrooms, including new stalls and water fountains.

Improved lighting and repainted station.

New, comfortable, modern granite benches.

New waterproof tiles on the ground and platform levels.

Refurbished the elevator.

New wayfinding signage to guide riders through key areas, including the parking garage.

A new escalator is also being installed, which is expected to be completed this summer. The supplemental bus shuttle that was implemented during the renovation process is no longer in place.

GRP Grove Metro Station LLC, the tenant responsible for developing the Grove Central transit-oriented community project, was awarded an economic development lease to create a mixed-use development at the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station. GRP has contributed $6.1 million toward the cost of the station’s renovations.