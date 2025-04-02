UTA celebrates opening of South Jordan Downtown Station.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) celebrated the opening of a new TRAX station on March 26. UTA notes construction on the South Jordan Downtown Station began in summer 2024 and adds a third TRAX station on the Red Line for the city of South Jordan and southwest Salt Lake County, Utah. UTA says the station will accommodate the rapid population and commercial growth in the area and serve as a direct access point to the Ballpark at America First Square, the home of the AAA Salt Lake Bees baseball team.

“The new South Jordan Downtown Station is ideally located to support transit needs for area residents, the surrounding urban center development and Bees fans throughout Utah with easy access from FrontRunner and bus routes all along the TRAX Red Line,” said UTA Board Chair Carlton Christensen. “Adding a new TRAX stop on the popular Red Line will encourage public transit ridership across the Wasatch Front, thereby improving residents’ quality of life by reducing day-to-day expenses, traffic congestion and tailpipe emissions.”

UTA says the city of South Jordan is one of the fastest growing cities in Utah, and, with a population of 88,910 according to the 2024 U.S. Census estimate, South Jordan is now the 10th largest city in the state. UTA notes that as new housing and businesses fill the area, the South Jordan Downtown Station will be within walking distance for thousands of residents, offering an affordable and sustainable transportation option.

“Today is a historic milestone for South Jordan and a testament to what can be accomplished when vision, persistence and strong partnerships come together,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn R. Ramsey. “The station connects our community to the Greater Salt Lake Valley and beyond, making it easier for our residents to commute, and for visitors from across the Wasatch Front to explore and enjoy everything South Jordan has to offer.”

Within steps of the new TRAX station, UTA notes Larry H. Miller Real Estate will open its Downtown Daybreak development throughout 2025, beginning in April with the Ballpark at America First Square as its anchor. According to the UTA, Downtown Daybreak is a 200-acre project within the 4,100-acre Daybreak master-planned community. The new urban center, featuring retail, restaurants, office space, housing and more, is expected to attract over one million visitors annually. UTA notes that during the summer, Downtown Daybreak will also welcome a Megaplex cinema entertainment center.

“The ability for our fans and guests to ride transit into Downtown Daybreak is a key component of this unique sports and entertainment district,” said Larry H. Miller Real Estate President Brad Holmes. “Our goal is to ensure Daybreak residents and visitors have an enriching and memorable experience and that includes how they travel. UTA, the city of South Jordan and [Utah Department of Transportation] have been incredible partners in planning and constructing a new station just in time for the inaugural opening pitch, benefitting travelers in the fastest growing part of Salt Lake County.”