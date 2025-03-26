NCTD breaks ground on new hydrogen fueling infrastructure

The North County Transit District (NCTD) celebrated the groundbreaking of its hydrogen fueling station at its West Bus Division in Oceanside, Calif. This project is part of the agency’s efforts to transition its BREEZE bus fleet to zero-emission operations. Once complete, the fueling station will have the capacity to fuel the agency’s hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses, which will represent approximately one-quarter of NCTD’s fleet in 2025.

NCTD plans to transition its entire BREEZE fleet to zero emissions by 2040. The agency has received funding to purchase both hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses and battery-electric buses from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) through the Low- or NoEmission Vehicle grant program. The grant money would also help to support workforce training and the development of an apprenticeship program in collaboration with Palomar College.

“The launch of these cutting-edge, cleaner, quieter zero-emission hydrogen buses will be transformational,” said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. “By replacing end-of-life compressed natural gas buses and eliminating tailpipe emissions, these hydrogen buses will help improve reliability of the BREEZE service and air quality throughout the NCTD service area.”

The total project cost for the hydrogen fueling station is approximately $8 million. Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) secured $1.72 million in Community Project Funding in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 federal appropriations bill for the project. This award was matched with a $6 million grant from the California Energy Commission.

“This investment supporting zero-emission buses will lead to a significant reduction in greenhouse gases, cleaner air and a more sustainable transportation network for North County and San Diego as a whole. Breaking ground on this hydrogen station isn’t just about a new piece of infrastructure—it’s about setting the foundation for a sustainable future for generations to come,” Levin said.

Construction of the fueling station is expected to be complete by summer 2025. Following its completion, NCTD will deploy the hydrogen buses on its BREEZE bus routes that originate out of the West Division facility, primarily serving the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, as well as the Camp Pendleton and Fallbrook communities.

“NCTD’s transition to zero-emission BREEZE operations would not be possible without this critical hydrogen fueling infrastructure,” said NCTD CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “The district’s world-class employees have worked tirelessly to ensure this project is successful and we greatly appreciate the support from Congressman Levin, the Federal Transit Administration and the California Energy Commission, among others, for this project. This puts us in the driver’s seat to bring hydrogen to our SPRINTER corridor and work toward having a fully functional hydrogen-powered rail system, potentially a first in the United States.”