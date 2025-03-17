MTA Long Island Rail Road's Mastic-Shirley Station renovation reaches substantial completion

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) reached substantial completion in its renovation project for the Mastic-Shirley Station on the Montauk Branch. This renovation brings the station to a state of good repair and modernizes the station with a new sheltered 2,000-square-foot-plaza area. Other updates include historic photos where the 65-year-old station building used to be, a reconstructed platform shelter, new LED lighting complemented with illuminated bollards, a digital information screen, and an upgraded security and communication system.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mastic-Shirley customers to a brighter and spruced-up station,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “This renovation is a reminder of the importance of a fully funded capital plan, which will allow us to continue to upgrade our system.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer added, “We're proud to deliver another on-budget improvement project for Long Islanders. The reconstructed platform shelter and new station shelter plaza at Mastic-Shirley create a well-lit and welcoming area for customers, and our state of good repair work allows this station to better serve Suffolk County for generations to come.”

Additionally, crews made concrete repairs to the platform, under-platform support, the ADA accessible ramp, replaced the entire platform tactile strip and installed a new wave-shaped bike rack as Mastic-Shirley was one of seven LIRR stations to receive additional bike parking under the MTA’s Bike, Pedestrian, and Micromobility Strategic Action Plan. Project crews also refinished and repainted railings throughout the station, furnished new station signage, put up a LIRR system map and included new benches, granite seating and granite planter.

The MTA says the project is on track to be finished within budget of $7.49 million. The work was performed by LIRR in-house teams and Orange County Engineering Contracting, a Wallkill, New York-based contracting company that participates in the MTA’s Small Business Mentoring Program.