Metra Board awards $8.7 million contract to IHC Construction Companies of Elgin to renovate 115th Street/Morgan Park Station

The Metra Board of Directors has awarded a $8.7 million contract to IHC Construction Companies of Elgin to renovate the 115th Street/Morgan Park Station on the Rock Island Line.

Work is expected to begin later this year at the station to replace the existing platform shelters, create a new plaza and sidewalks and address stormwater management needs. The project will also include resurfacing the station’s two parking areas and new lighting.

Metra has set a goal for the project to expend 25 percent of the contract total using disadvantage business enterprises firms. The agency says IHC has committed to meeting the goal by using various subcontractors.