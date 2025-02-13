New York Gov. Hochul to invest $150 million to connect LIRR’s Ronkonkoma Station with proposed North Terminal at MacArthur Airport

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is investing $150 million to connect the Long Island Rail Road’s (LIRR) Ronkonkoma Station with the proposed North Terminal at MacArthur Airport, significantly improving accessibility and enhancing the region’s transportation infrastructure.

“Long Islanders deserve modern, efficient transit systems that make their daily lives easier and fuel local economic growth,” Gov. Hochul said. “By improving transit access, redesigning road networks and enhancing critical infrastructure, we are unlocking new opportunities for businesses, tourism and economic development. This $150 million investment will also create good-paying union jobs while transforming how Long Islanders connect to one another, to New York and to the rest of the world.”

The new funding further leverages Gov. Hochul’s 2022 commitment of $40 million for a new North Terminal at MacArthur Airport. The project will include a pedestrian walkway linking the airport and LIRR station, redesigned road networks and upgrades to various infrastructure to improve the passenger experience, reduce travel times and position MacArthur Airport as a key transportation hub for Long Island.

"This transformative investment demonstrates New York State's commitment to building world-class infrastructure that drives economic growth. The direct connection between MacArthur Airport and the LIRR network will create new opportunities for business development, tourism and job creation that will benefit Long Island for generations to come. The additional funding advances Long Island's momentum as a hub for economic growth, expanding opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors alike,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight.

LIRR President Rob Free said, “The LIRR is the fastest, safest and most economical way to travel across Long Island and this project is a unique opportunity to help take more cars off the roads. Moving MacArthur’s terminal closer to Ronkonkoma Station will encourage people to take the train to the airport. The LIRR is already the best travel experience to JFK, and we are ready to help MacArthur Airport grow by bringing that same great travel experience there too.”