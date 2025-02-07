BART makes progress on two entrance projects in San Francisco

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has reported significant progress to two of its entrance transformation projects in downtown San Francisco in the first month of 2025.

The agency’s newly rebuilt escalator at Civic Center Station, connecting the platform to the concourse level, opened on Jan. 31. BART notes its work crews will soon begin to replace another platform at the station, the last of the four platform escalators to be completely rebuilt.

Earlier in the month, a brand-new canopy opened at Embarcadero Station. The canopy protects the entrance on the north side of Market Street near Drumm Street. Work is already underway on a new canopy across Market Street near Main Street.

Meantime, BART says broken glass panels at some of the canopies are being replaced. A total of two dozen panels at Embarcadero, Powell Street and Montgomery Street. Stations were vandalized late last year, and a suspected perpetrator was arrested

Embarcadero’s panels were replaced the last week of January and the panels at Powell Street and Montgomery Street. are expected to be installed in February. BART notes the total cost of replacing all the damaged panels is estimated at more than $500,000.

This work is a part of BART’s seven-year project to install 22 canopies above the four downtown San Francisco stations. The agency says canopies help to protect new escalators being installed and improve the overall rider experience by providing an added layer of station security and cleanliness through motorized gates that allow the entrances to be locked at street level when stations are closed.