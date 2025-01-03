City of Lawrence announces plans for location of new bus station

City commissioners for Lawrence, Kan., have decided on a site for the Downtown Transit Station project. The new station will be built at city parking lot #14, in the 700 block of Vermont St. The lot is on the northeast corner of 8th and Vermont streets.

“We’re so appreciative of everyone who committed to this year-long process of public engagement. Hearing from our community every step of the way was critical to selecting a site,” said Lawrence Interim Director of Transit Felice Lavergne. “Downtown Station will offer a clean, safe and comfortable experience for bus drivers and riders. We’re excited to work together with our project partners to design a space that will be an asset to our city.”

The next steps in the process are:

Kansas Department of Transportation assists in completing a federal worksheet for the National Environmental Policy Act .

The design and construction process occurs (2025 – 2026)

Of the 20 bus routes in Lawrence, five routes will continue to serve downtown Lawrence. The goal of a new Downtown Station is to improve comfort and convenience for bus riders, in order to encourage more transit ridership today and in the future. The main elements that have been identified to include in the site design for Downtown Station are:

Driver restrooms

Individual bus bays

Seating and wind protection

Next departure signs

Weather protection canopies

As part of the 2026 Transit Department operational budget, Downtown Station is planned to be staffed with security personnel from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.