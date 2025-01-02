Newly completed Capstan SkyTrain Station on the Canada Line is now open to customers

In partnership with the city of Richmond, British Columbia, TransLink has completed the Capstan SkyTrain Station on its Canada Line. The station, which is now open to riders, will help to deliver more efficient rapid transit in the growing Capstan Village area of Richmond.

The new Capstan Station features:

Larger platform waiting area

Expanded street-level concourse

Dual sets of escalators

First all-digital station with enhanced display screens

Future commercial retail space

Located between Aberdeen and Bridgeport stations on the Canada Line, Capstan Station will provide sustainable transportation to a rapidly growing neighborhood, which is expected to soon be home to roughly 16,000 Richmond residents.

“This brand-new station, located in the heart of a bustling community, will enable current and future residents of Capstan Village to make transit their number one transportation choice,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “This entire project underscores how fast, frequent and accessible transit connects our region and strengthens our cities.”

The C$62 million (US$43 million) project was established through a precedent-setting funding model involving the city of Richmond and Capstan Village developers and included Concord Pacific, Polygon Homes, Pinnacle International and Yuanheng. TransLink says C$32.2 million (US$22.3 million) in construction costs for Capstan Station came from developer contributions. TransLink worked closely with the city of Richmond on station design, with the community in mind.

“The Capstan Station is an example of how the city of Richmond, through an innovative first-of-its-kind-in-Canada funding collaboration with developers, can deliver much needed community amenities without direct costs to local taxpayers,” said Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie. “The station will bring sustainable transportation closer to thousands of residents and support this vibrant, growing neighborhoods for decades to come.”

The station also features interior art from local artist Howie Tsui that depicts aquatic life in the Fraser River estuary. The large mosaic spans more than 3,600-square feet and was created using over 3,500 custom-made glazed glass and metallic tiles.

“I hope TransLink customers will experience a sense of wonder when they interact with the work and be transported into the rich underwater world of the Fraser River estuary,” Tsui said.