CTA completes Refresh and Renew program work for 2024

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has completed all planned cyclical station improvement work for 2024 as part of its ongoing Refresh & Renew program. This year, crews completed an estimated $6.5 million in repairs and maintenance at 29 stations and 14 bus turnarounds.

“Every station in the system receives routine cleaning—including power washing—but the Refresh & Renew program allows us to make station improvements that go beyond our daily cleaning and basic maintenance efforts,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Refresh & Renew is a more comprehensive program where all aspects of cleaning, maintenance and repairs are conducted both on the customer-facing and employee-facing sides of the facility.”

Created in 2019, the Refresh and Renew program aims at keeping CTA’s stations in a state of good repair, with focused maintenance that enhances the safety, security and overall look and feel of facilities. Prior to starting work at a location, crews perform a thorough inspection of the facility and identify items in need of immediate or eventual repair, cleaning and/or replacement.

CTA notes that some of the more comprehensive improvements made as part of the program include concrete repairs, removal of outdated fixtures and equipment, fixing utility and plumbing lines. Work also includes smaller cosmetic upgrades such as painting and replacing sheet metal or damaged signage, lighting upgrades, cleaning and resurfacing (e.g., columns, walls, railings, fencing/gates, platform fixtures, etc.)