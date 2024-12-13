Riverside Transit Agency awards contract to Clean Energy to design and construct new hydrogen fueling station

Clean Energy has been awarded the contract to design and construct a new hydrogen fueling station for Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) in California. The contract was won following a competitive solicitation and also includes the supply of hydrogen and maintenance services for the private access, purpose-built station located in Riverside.

RTA plans to initially operate five fuel cell buses when the station opens and will grow its fleet to more than 100 hydrogen-powered buses over the next decade. The new facility will play a central role in RTA’s commitment to transition to a zero-emission vehicle fleet.

“Being awarded another hydrogen station is a testament to Clean Energy’s leadership and expertise in the hydrogen fueling space. Partnering with the forward-thinking team at Riverside Transit is a great feather in our hat as they transition, expand and diversify to other clean, low emissions technologies,” said Clean Energy Senior Vice President Chad Lindholm. “Hydrogen offers a reliable solution for long routes and this new station will support RTA’s goals to serve their community cleanly for years to come.”

“This project reflects our commitment to fostering healthier communities by advancing clean energy solutions and is a critical milestone as we move to a zero-emission vehicle fleet,” said RTA Board Chair Jeremy Smith. “We are driving innovation while addressing the need for environmentally responsible solutions.”

The contract for construction of a new hydrogen fueling station follows RTA’s plans to purchase five 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell electric buses after being awarded a $5.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The purchase of the hydrogen fuel cell electric buses begins the agency’s plan of transitioning its large bus fleet to zero-emissions vehicles, expected to take place in phases beginning in 2026.

Clean Energy notes the project is the second hydrogen station project the company has been awarded recently, with the first build successfully completed for Foothill Transit Agency in Pomona, Calif., in June 2023.