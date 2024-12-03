MBTA to launch ADA accessible renovations at Newtonville Station

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has revealed plans to rebuild its Newtonville Station as the first fully ADA accessible commuter rail station in Newton, Mass. The station will create a more user-friendly and accessible transportation infrastructure.

"This upgrade helps commuters, supports affordable housing and advances the goal of regional rail,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA-04). “The $7 million in community project funding my office secured to improve Newton’s commuter rail will help kickstart a virtuous cycle of better service and increased ridership.”

The new Newtonville Station will include two fully accessible, level-boarding platforms, making it easier for all passengers to board trains. The platforms will be 400 feet in length, which will accommodate bi-level coaches and higher frequency scheduling in the future. It will also include an up-and-over bridge suitable for wheeled mobility devices and elevators to access the platforms.

Additional upgrades to the Newtonville Station include, but are not limited to the following:

Track and signal upgrades to improve reliability and modernization of the stations.

Benches, canopies, tactile warning strips, wayfinding signage and bicycle racks, as well as dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas.

New safety security features like blue phones and CCTV cameras and improved lighting levels.

“This station reconstruction will make Newtonville Commuter Rail station in Newton fully accessible with a state-of-the-art station supporting safety, security and comfort. This addresses a crucial need for riders with disabilities and others who have struggled with the existing station infrastructure," said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. "Finding ways to deliver projects like this go beyond infrastructure improvements.They’re also about fostering a more inclusive, accessible and equitable MBTA for all who depend on public transit.

MBTA notes Newtonville Station is one of three commuter rail stations in the city of Newton, serves the largest amount of riders and holds the most immediate potential for transit-oriented development.

“The MBTA system is now more accessible than ever and we are going to keep that forward momentum going,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The Healey-DriscollAdministration is committed to building a transportation network which is fully accessible to everyone and improvements at Newtonville Station will help get us there. We have already completed hundreds of projects to expand travel options for everyone of all abilities and we are going to continue to be relentless in making capital investments so everyone can use the MBTA to get to where they need to go.”

The project will be supported through a combination of state and federal assistance, as well as MBTA funding. Auchincloss recently secured $7 million through federal earmarks.

The MBTA is evaluating multiple contract procurement methods to rebuild Newtonville Station. The MBTA is engaging with the industry and construction schedules will be determined based on feedback.

"We're proud to be delivering a new and modernized Newtonville Station that will make commuter rail service safer and more reliable, enhance accessibility and improve quality of life for our residents,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “This commitment is an important step forward in our goal to improve transportation infrastructure across the state. I’m grateful for the strong leadership of Secretary Tibbits-Nutt, General Manager Eng, Congressman Auchincloss, Mayor [Ruthanne] Fuller and all of the residents, legislators and advocates who have been working so hard for so long to make this possible.”