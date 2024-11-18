MARTA reopens Brookhaven rail station after completing aging paver replacement construction.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has reopened its Brookhaven rail station after the completion of a six-week construction project to replace aging pavers on the train platform. All rail and bus service at Brookhaven resumed scheduled services with the opening of the station. The platform paver work, which ran from Oct. 7 through Nov. 15, is one part of the overall rehabilitation project at Brookhaven Station.

The following work was completed at Brookhaven during the six-week skip stop:

Demolition of existing flooring

Installation of new tile flooring

Installation of new tactile warning strips on platform edges

Installation of new expansion joint benches and trash cans

Concrete pressure washed, sealed and a graffiti-resistant coating applied



During the work, Gold Line trains bypassed Brookhaven Station, allowing crews to work faster and more safely, significantly reducing construction time and cost. The six-week skip stop at Brookhaven reduced the construction timeline by almost two years and decreased project costs by $9 million.

There is additional work planned for Brookhaven, such as rehabilitation of the concourse, canopy and wall repairs, sign upgrades, and the installation of new SMART restrooms that use technology to ensure the spaces are clean and safe. Work previously completed at the station includes parking lot repaving, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access improvements and roof replacement on the traction power substation.

The full Brookhaven Station project will cost $13 million through fiscal year 2027 and is part of MARTA’s multi-year, approximately $1 billion Station Rehabilitation Program designed to improve and enhance safety and aesthetics at all 38 rail stations.