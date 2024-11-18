CTA Board approves changes to Clark/Lake Loop Elevated station project

The Chicago Transit Board approved an amendment to an agreement with JRTC Holdings, the firm tasked with redeveloping the former James R. Thompson Center, to implement major changes for the Clark/Lake Loop Elevated station.

As part of the amended agreement, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and JRTC have agreed to a change of easement for the property that will relocate the main station entrance from Lake Street under the elevated tracks to the northeast corner on Clark Street. Included in the project plan will be improvements to the station’s mezzanine finishes to align with the design plans JRTC is spearheading for the overall facility.

“This is a historic renovation project that will not only restore the luster to one of Chicago’s most iconic downtown buildings, but also to the station that is the heart of the city’s public transit system,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “This collaborative investment project reflects a shared commitment to the future of Chicago transit, and we look forward to continuing our work with JRTC in creating a modern, welcoming station for all who rely on our system for their regular commutes or while visiting our great city.”

“Like the Thompson Center itself, which has been one of Chicago’s most vibrant and busy spaces since it opened in 1985, the Clark/Lake station is vital and hardworking. It not only connects six rail lines but also links to six major CTA bus lines—making it ground zero for Loop access and a reminder of the significance of this entire project,” said Prime|Capri co-principal and Capri Investment Group Founder and Executive Chairman Quintin E. Primo III. “As partners in this project with the CTA, we’re putting effective and consequential infrastructure in place that will help revitalize the Loop and make it a better place to live, work and play.”

All work and costs associated with the relocation of the station entrance and upgrading the mezzanine finishes are part of JRTC’s overall facility renovation. Complementing these efforts, CTA will be planning $10 million in improvements for the elevated platform. The overall project will be executed in the following three phases between late 2025 and late 2026:

Phase 1 (Station Entrance) - November 2025

Phase 2 (Remaining Scope) - June 2026

Phase 3 (CTA Platform Work) - Late 2026

JRTC will follow a best-efforts mandate to hire 26 percent Minority Business Enterprise and six percent Women Business Enterprise subcontractors for the renovation project. CTA’s goals for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation will be established during the procurement process for its portion of the project work.

With more than 9,100 average weekday entries, the Clark/Lake station is one of the busiest stations across the CTA, with the elevated platform serving five of the agency’s eight rail lines — the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple lines, while the subway platform serves the Blue Line.

As with all major project work, every effort will be made to minimize impacts to CTA riders and services. Additional details regarding timing and service changes, including accessing the facility, will be announced at a future date.