City of Lincoln’s new CNG fueling station to help improve paratransit services. 

The city of Lincoln, Neb., has expanded its paratransit services thanks to the completion of a new StarTran compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station at 445 South Eighth Street. The city notes the new CNG fueling station will increase paratransit services to an average of 40 more trips per day for passengers on weekdays and weekends.

“By enabling our StarTran buses to refuel more efficiently, we save both time and money, which frees up resources for our city to provide even more public transportation options for our community members,” said city of Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Furthermore, this effort supports our Climate Action Plan goal to transition all vehicles in our city fleet to electric or alternative fuels by 2040.”

The new $6.3 million CNG station is the city’s largest CNG station and is funded by a 2018 $825,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and a 2018 $2.6 million bus and bus facility grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), 2022-23 $2.15 million annual FTA funding and $770,000 in local StarTran funds.

StarTran will use the new CNG station to fuel 41 buses and 11 paratransit vans. The city says StarTran first invested in CNG in the 1990s when it purchased its first CNG fueled vehicle. In 2019, Black Hills Energy donated CNG fueling equipment to StarTran, which allowed the transit system to fuel its paratransit vans.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott notes the downtown location of the new CNG station allows StarTran to reduce fueling time from 45 to 10 minutes per bus. CNG fuel costs have also been reduced from an average of $5 per gallon to an average of $3 per gallon, saving StarTran $729,571 in fuel annually.

“This project marks a significant milestone as we work toward cleaner, more efficient public transit and ultimately, a healthier environment for all Lincoln community members,” Elliott said.

Carla Cosier, the city’s assistant transit director, says the new CNG station is large enough to handle 20 years of potential growth in the number of CNG vehicles in StarTran and other city department fleets.

“As we plan for the future, this CNG station is part of our larger commitment to sustainability and reducing our city’s carbon footprint. Each CNG van and bus lowers greenhouse gas emissions, reduces noise and contributes to cleaner air here in Lincoln,” Cosier said.

StarTran Advisory Board Member Kaylie Hogan-Schnittker says the new fueling station is just one of several updates that shows StarTran is focused on meeting riders’ needs.

“So far this calendar year, we have provided nearly 150,000 more trips than at this same time last year,” Hogan-Schnittker said. “These milestones are worth celebrating. I believe riders are noticing the continued improvements, and our leadership team continues to work hard to elevate these City services every day.”

City Council Member Bennie Shobe says StarTran’s improvements are especially important to the residents that rely on public transit for their primary form of transportation.

“By providing a more efficient refueling process, we are able to simultaneously expand StarTran service hours and enhance the rider and driver experience,” Shobe said. “That’s because CNG buses offer smooth, quiet rides and lower maintenance costs.”