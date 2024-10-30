Metra officially reopens 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station

Metra has reopened the 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station on the Metra Electric Line in Harvey, Ill., following a more than two-year project to completely rebuild and upgrade the facility.

The station, which officially reopened to passengers on Oct. 28, now features a new elevator that makes it accessible to people with disabilities, a new covered staircase, a kiss and ride lane, bicycle parking, improved pedestrian pathways, a new platform covered by a canopy and warming shelters.

The project was the first significant upgrade to the facility in nearly three decades.

"When my administration launched the historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan, our mission was clear: revitalize neglected infrastructure for communities across the state," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. "The newly reopened 147th Street Metra Station delivers on that promise with accessible features like a new elevator, a covered platform and warming shelters. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of IDOT [Illinois Department of Transportation] and Metra, the upgraded station will enhance daily commutes for Harvey residents, making travel safer, more efficient and accessible."

Elgin-based IHC Construction Companies LLC oversaw construction on the $20.8 million project, which was funded by the state’s Rebuild Illinois program, the Federal Transit Administration and a Cook County Invest in Cook grant. IHC committed to subcontracting 25 percent of the work to minority and women-owned firms.

“We are excited to officially open the 147th Street Station, which will serve as a welcoming gateway to the city of Harvey and to our system,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Metra’s investment at 147th Street and our ongoing program to improve stations along the Metra Electric Line and across our system make our service more attractive and easier to use.”