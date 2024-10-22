South Shore Line opens new Hammond Gateway Station.

South Shore Line opened its new Hammond Gateway Station Oct. 18. With the opening of the new station, passengers previously utilizing the Hammond Station will begin boarding and detraining all South Shore Line trains out of Hammond Gateway, located at 4530 Sheffield Ave.

“As of October 18th, the former Hammond Station at 4531 Hohman Ave. will be permanently closed,” said Amber Kettring, customer service and communications manager, South Shore Line. “In the future, the Hammond Station parking lot on Hohman Avenue will begin to be utilized as an overflow lot for the Hammond Gateway Station. Updates will be sent as construction of the West Lake Corridor Project progresses.”

“We sincerely appreciate our passengers’ patience and cooperation through this stage of the West Lake project,” said Michael Noland, president, South Shore Line. “We’ve hit a milestone in this project with the opening of Hammond Gateway and this puts us that much closer to the opening of the full line extension, to be named the South Shore Line Monon Corridor upon completion.”