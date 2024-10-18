TTC completes accessibility updates on Donlands Station on Line 2 Bloor-Danfort

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has completed updates on Donlands Station on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth to include accessible upgrades. This station is TTC’s 55th station in the subway system to receive accessibility updates.

Two new elevators now connect street level to the subway platform level, allowing customers access to both the eastbound and westbound subway platforms. The elevators were officially opened at an event attended by Member of Parliament (MP) for Toronto-Danforth Julie Dabrusin, City Councilor Paula Fletcher, TTC Chair Jamaal Myers and TTC Interim CEO Greg Percy.

“The TTC is working hard to make its vehicles, facilities and services more accessible for all passengers. Our entire fleet of buses, subway trains and streetcars are accessible and by 2026, all subway stations will be barrier-free,” Myers said. “We continue to work towards accessibility at all our stations, offering citizens of all abilities greater freedom of movement across our city.”

The TTC’s Easier Access Program will make all subway stations accessible and is partially funded by the government of Canada through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). Elevator construction is currently underway at 14 stations: College, Summerhill, Rosedale, Castle Frank, Glencairn, Greenwood, Lawrence, Christie, High Park, Spadina, Museum, Warden, King and Islington.

“Installing elevators at Donlands Station supports a more accessible Line 2 Bloor-Danforth for Torontonians,” MP Dabrusin said. “Improving accessibility on public transit systems ensures that people across the city are able to reliably travel to school, work, home and access essential services, regardless of ability.”

Other improvements to the station include an upgraded station entrance with new accessible, automatic sliding doors, a new second exit/entrance building at 17/19 Dewhurst Blvd, a barrier-free path from the main entrance to all levels of the station and improved signage and wayfinding.