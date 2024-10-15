BART opens new escalator at Embarcadero Station .

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has opened a newly rebuilt escalator at Embarcadero Station. The new escalator connects the concourse in the middle of the station to Market Street between Davis and California Streets. BART notes its the first street-to-concourse escalator at Embarcadero to be completely rebuilt, joining two platform level escalators at the station that were finished earlier.

The agency notes work continues on another platform escalator at Embarcadero, as well as platform units at each of the other three downtown San Francisco stations.

A new platform escalator at Montgomery Street Station is expected to open in the coming weeks. BART notes the new escalators incorporate the latest technology with multiple improvements, including greater reliability and a new lighting system. The Market Street Escalators Renovation Project is installing new 41 new escalators at downtown San Francisco stations in conjunction with the Market Street Canopy Project.