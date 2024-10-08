HART issues Notice to Proceed for design and construction of City Center Guideway and Stations

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has issued a Notice to Proceed to Tutor Perini Corporation as part of a recently awarded contract for the City Center Guideway and Stations design and construction.

“We are excited to partner with Tutor Perini to design and build the next segment of the Honolulu rail transit project, which will eventually take Skyline through the downtown area and into Kakaako,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina, P.E. “With strong experience in large transportation infrastructure projects, I’m looking forward to collaborating with them on the design phase of this segment.”

The scope of the approximately $1.66 billion contract includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately three miles of elevated rail guideway beginning east of the Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station, which will be located east of the intersection of Halekauwila Street and South Street. Project design will begin immediately while the start of construction is estimated in the second half of 2025. Construction of this segment will be completed in 2030 and transfer to the Department of Transportation Services in 2031.

Tutor Perini Corporation, based in Los Angeles, is a civil, building and specialty construction company.