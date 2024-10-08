Sound Transit celebrates groundbreaking on Auburn Station Parking and Access Improvements project.

Sound Transit and project partners have begun heavy construction on the Auburn Station Parking and Access Improvements project. When complete in 2027, the $69 million garage with approximately 675 stalls will serve Sounder S Line passengers and users of Sound Transit Express and King County Metro services.

Artist Samuel Obrovac, a member of the Muckleshoot Tribe, will be creating an integrated artwork for the new garage. Previously, Sound Transit added 22 new smart bicycle lockers (reservable by the hour) at Auburn Station.

“This necessary and long-anticipated project is an investment in Auburn’s future and the future of transit,” said Auburn Mayor and Sound Transit Board member Nancy Backus. “We need increased access to Sounder and we need increased access to economic growth this train provides – this garage is a step in that direction.”

The groundbreaking of the project was celebrated in a ceremony with Sound Transit leadership and project partners. The agency is working to expand accessibility to transportation to improve the overall transit experience.

“Access to transit is access to opportunity, whether it be for jobs, education or other destinations,” said Sound Transit Deputy CEO Terri Mestas. “This project increases our capacity to get people where they want to go.”