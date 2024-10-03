  • Subscribe
    Sound Transit breaks ground on Kent Station Parking and Access Improvements project

    Oct. 3, 2024
    The $62-million project will include a garage with 400-plus stalls and is set to be completed in 2027.
    Sound Transit breaks ground on Kent Station Parking and Access Improvements project.
    Sound Transit has begun heavy construction on the Kent Station Parking and Access Improvements project and celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony. When complete in 2027, the $62- million garage with 400-plus stalls will serve Sounder S Line passengers and users of Sound Transit Express and King County Metro services in Kent, Wash., which is a key mobility hub for South King County residents. 

    “Given the growth we are experiencing, this project will provide a needed increase in access to Sounder, the region and all the economic opportunities it contains,” said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph. “It’s great to see these investments in transit access begin to come to fruition.” 

    As part of the project, a bus layover facility with electric charging stations will be constructed for King County Metro. Previously, Sound Transit added 14 new smart bicycle lockers (reservable by the hour) at Kent Station. The agency also funded an improved pedestrian crossing at 2nd Avenue North and James Street. The city of Kent completed that work in 2021. 

    “Giving people more affordable access to regional transit benefits us all,” said Sound Transit Deputy CEO Terri Mestas. “This project helps cement Kent’s role as a regional connection to the destinations where we live, work and play.” 

