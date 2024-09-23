MTA to begin ADA renovations on LIRR Babylon station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be launching a major accessibility upgrade and station renovation project at the Long Island Rail Road’s (LIRR) Babylon station. Babylon is one of three stations in the LIRR ADA Package 2, which also includes Forest Hills and Hollis stations.

“Innovative delivery methods like contract bundling and design-build allow us to deliver projects faster, better and cheaper,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “These major improvements will improve passenger circulation and create a more welcoming station environment for Babylon’s 5,000 daily riders.”

“Babylon station is a major LIRR hub where thousands of people each day use it as their home station or as a transfer point to/from the Montauk Branch which is especially busy during the summer,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “A station that is fully accessible to everyone with the most modern amenities available creates a customer experience that is second to none.”

Babylon is the terminal station on the Babylon Branch and a major connection point for Montauk and eastern Long Island. The project is phased in such a way to avoid construction during peak ridership months from May to September. Construction operations for Phase 1 commenced in early September when the western end of the platform closed, reducing the usual 12-car platform to a six-car platform with the current street to platform elevators still available. When the project shifts to Phase 2 in September 2025, the eastern end of the platform will close, and the newly enhanced western end will open.

These upgrades and repairs will make the station safer, more reliable and more accessible; they include:

Installation of two new elevators that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Rehabilitation of two existing elevators.

Replacement of two existing escalators.

Replacement of the two center island platforms.

Replacement of platform canopy and all platform lighting.

Installation of an automated snow and ice melting system that will keep the platform free of snow and ice during winter storms.

Upgrades to the station plaza, including new concrete pavers, updated signate, and new and improved lighting.

Reconfiguration and improvement of parking in conformation with requirement of the ADA, including new curb cuts.

New communication and security systems.

Eight replaced and refurbished existing stairwells.

Two refurbished platform waiting rooms.

Design and survey work has been ongoing since the contract was awarded, and on Sept. 14, platform and canopy demolition began, progressing toward the rebuilding of the west half of the platforms.

The entire 12-car platform is scheduled to re-open in May of 2026 with substantial completion of the full project expected in December of 2026.