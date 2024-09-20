MTA C&D awards Program Management Consultant contract to Naik-STV.

Naik-STV Engineering Joint Venture (Naik-STV), a joint venture of Naik Consulting Group, PC, and STV, has been awarded a Program Management Consultant contract by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Construction and Development (C&D). The contract covers two design-build projects in New York City: Replacement of 21 escalators at six subway stations and replacement of 37 elevators at 17 stations. The projects are expected to take 30 to 36 months, with Phase 1 construction starting in Q3 2024.

Naik-STV will provide comprehensive program management services, leveraging their combined experience in engineering and program management. The team will oversee both projects from inception to completion, ensuring efficiency, quality and safety.

“We are honored to have been selected to provide program and construction management services for these crucial projects,” said Anthony Osterberg, PE, senior project manager, Naik Consulting Group, PC. “This contract is a testament to our joint venture’s dedication and our commitment to delivering excellence in engineering and program management.”

“This contract represents a significant opportunity for Naik-STV to contribute to New York City’s transit infrastructure,” said Peter Pappas, PE, vice president and New York metro area manager, STV. “Our team’s expertise in managing complex urban projects positions us well to deliver these critical subway upgrades effectively. We look forward to working closely with MTA C&D to enhance accessibility and improve the commuter experience across multiple stations.”

The design-build approach integrates design and construction phases under a single contract, promoting collaboration and productivity in project delivery. Naik Consulting Group, PC and STV notes they have a proven track record in this area, currently collaborating on program management for the Americans with Disabilities Act Package 3 design-build P3 for the MTA. This ongoing project involves 34 elevators at 13 stations, with Naik Consulting Group, PC serving as a key subconsultant to STV.