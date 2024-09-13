WeGo unveils new mural dedicated to Elizabeth Duff

WeGo has dedicated a mural to the legacy of Elizabeth Duff, the first female and first African American female bus operator in Nashville, Tenn. at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center, also dedicated to her. Duff was brought on as a bus operator by the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) in April 1974.

At the mural unveiling, Duff family members and friends were joined by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, WeGo CEO Steve Bland and Nashville MTA Board members.

The art also pays tribute to Music City's heritage and the diverse community of transit riders. The 1,400-square-foot mural was created by members of the group Creative Girls Rock, with a mission to educate and empower young girls and women to utilize their creative talents.

“The work of Creative Girls Rock shows their immense talents while honoring the legacy of Elizabeth Duff, who used her talents to become the city’s first female and first African American female bus driver. I am excited for millions of riders each year to see the inspiration with this vibrant display,” said Mayor O’Connell.

There are now three generations of Nashville MTA and WeGo bus operators in the Duff family: Elizabeth, hired in 1974, her son Seneca, hired in 2005 and her grandson Emmanuel Smith, hired in January 2024.

The official naming of the transit center was held in November 2023. The Metro Nashville City Council approved an ordinance in July 2022 to make the change. All Nashville Metro Council members co-sponsored the bill, an indication of the level of support for the ordinance. Duff died on Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 72.

“This mural is especially important since it honors a groundbreaking Nashville bus operator. Our facilities reflect who we are as an organization and our commitment to the community,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland.