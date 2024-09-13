TransLink to begin renovations on Oakridge–41st Avenue Station Sept. 16.

TransLink has teamed up with QuadReal, Westbank and the city of Vancouver, B.C., to bring on upgrades to the Oakridge–41st Ave. Station on the Canada Line. The renovations will help to prepare for the future Oakridge Park redevelopment. Construction will begin on Sept. 16 and is expected to last approximately one year.

The developer, Oakridge Park, is paying for most of these upgrades, with additional funding from 2022 for new escalators coming through TransLink’s Capital Projects program.

Once the project is completed, Oakridge–41st Ave. Station will include:

Two new escalators to improve customer accessibility at the station

A new street-level station entrance canopy for better weather protection

Direct underground mall access from the station for more efficient travel

New public art inside the station

TransLink notes daily ridership and visitors to the Oakridge–41st Ave. Station is expected to grow, as density in the area increases. The work will take place near the ongoing construction of the new Oakridge Park redevelopment. TransLink customers may experience temporary changes to station access and slight delays due to construction. Signage will be in place to minimize any disruptions. Intermittent elevator closures will also occur during the project.

In 2019, Oakridge Park construction began on the site of the previous Oakridge Center shopping mall as part of a 5 million-square-foot redevelopment plan. The new development will include a nine-acre park, new community center, multiple residential buildings, more than 1 million square feet of new retail space, including a 75,000-square-foot food hall and improved transit connectivity.