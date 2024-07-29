Amtrak celebrates anniversary of ADA by highlighting accessibility program

To celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signed into law on July 26, 1990, Amtrak highlighted its accessibility program and approach to improve the travel experience – from trip planning, to purchasing tickets and the experience at stations, to equipment and on-board services.

“Investing to improve accessibility is a core responsibility for Amtrak and key priority for the entire company,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “The execution of all the work on assets and at stations depends on the strong collaboration and shared commitment from many, from the community, national disability organizations, leaders in Congress, the Department of Transportation, local governments, freight railroads and other partners. We thank these partners and stakeholders for their help, guidance and advocacy.”

Amtrak is advancing projects in the following areas:

Stations

Amtrak brought 17 stations into ADA compliance so far in 2024 by improving elements, including parking lots, station buildings and platforms.

A total of 43 station accessibility improvement construction projects are in progress and 144 design projects are underway.

Amtrak designed and deployed assistive boarding equipment, including bridge plates and ramps, to help customers with reduced mobility board and depart from the train.

Passenger Information Display Systems, audio and visual train status and boarding information are now available at 87 stations, up from 76 in 2023. Induction hearing loops, an assistive listening system that sends clear sound directly to a user’s hearing aid or cochlear implant, are now available at ticket counters at 85 stations.

Equipment

Amtrak’s new Acela trains, now in testing and in service soon, will:

Offer enhancements for passengers with spacious accessible restrooms, with 60-inch clear turning space, touchless features and ample grab bars for stability, accessible Café cars and Braille seat numbers.

The new trains will offer customers an improved Public Address Customer Information System, which will provide real-time information such as location, train speed and conductor announcements in both audio and visual formats.

Amtrak’s new Airo trains will offer spacious accessible restrooms, vestibules and Cafe cars.

Accessibility improvements across all fleets include adding handrails to Superliner accessible bedrooms, folding tray tables at accessible seating areas, slip-resistant vestibule flooring and compliant service counters in Café Cars.

Amtrak’s ADA Program is delivering accessibility-related station improvement projects to ensure customers with disabilities can successfully navigate the rail network. Amtrak estimates completion of another 39 stations for Fiscal Year 2024 at a forecasted investment of $140 million. To date, Amtrak has invested more than $880 million since 2011 dedicated to advancing accessibility at all levels.

The federal funds provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) have allowed Amtrak to make accessibility improvements at 40 stations in 19 states to date. IIJA continues to fund a comprehensive improvement program to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience with a focus on accessibility and inclusion at Amtrak.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, FRA has made unprecedented investments in passenger rail, making it more accessible and expanding opportunities for Americans from diverse backgrounds, abilities and communities nationwide. With President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law, these investments include station upgrades and new trains that will directly benefit people with disabilities, our aging population and others. The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law more than 30 years ago and as we work collectively to improve and expand America’s passenger rail network and infrastructure, FRA will continue to prioritize equity and opportunity to ensure President Biden’s infrastructure investments are felt in communities across the country and meet the needs of our diverse population,” said Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.