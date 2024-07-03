NFTA opens its Canalside Train Station.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has opened its new Canalside Train Station, which is designed to provide a more efficient and convenient service experiance for both residents and visitors.

“With the opening of this new station, Canalside has a Metro station that reflects the hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment that have gone into the surrounding area, creating a space that honors our rich history while embracing progress,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-NY). “When I was a state senator, I fought hard for the dedicated state capital funding for Metro Rail since it was built and the completion of this station is a prime example of what it has allowed the NFTA to do. Thank you to the hardworking employees of the NFTA for their efforts to make this project a reality.”

The new station features advanced ticketing systems, real-time transit information displays and increased accessibility for all riders.

“We are thrilled to open the new Canalside Train Station, a project that reflects our dedication to enhancing the region’s transportation infrastructure,” said Kim Minkel, executive director of NFTA. “This station will not only provide better service to our current riders but also attract new visitors to the vibrant Canalside area.”