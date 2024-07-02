CCRTA opens new Port Ayers Transfer Station

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) has opened its new Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Originally built in 1994, the Port Ayers Transfer Station has historically had the second highest ridership within CCRTA’s service area. Centrally located in the westside region of Corpus Christi, Texas, the station serves as a vital hub, providing access to nearby schools, social services, government offices and shopping centers.

The new station offers enhanced safety features, modern technology, efficient lighting and equipment, improved customer amenities and an ADA universal design concept. CCRTA notes the project was funded by the Federal Transit Administration’s competitive grant funding and that more than 43 percent of the construction was completed by local disadvantaged business owners.

“The new Port Ayers Transfer Station will help fulfill our mission of providing safe, accessible, convenient and sustainable transportation solutions that unite communities and promote local growth,” said Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA CEO.