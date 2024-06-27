WMATA opening Takoma Metrorail Station two days ahead of schedule.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is reopening the Takoma Metrorail Station on June 28, two days ahead of schedule.

Crews successfully rebuilt an interlocking, an area between Fort Totten and Takoma where trains can switch tracks, providing a smoother ride for customers. The switch area had long-standing drainage issues, so the team removed the existing track, fixed the problem, rebuilt the track bed and replaced the ballast and crossties that hold the track in place.

The Takoma Station has also been upgraded with brighter, more efficient platform edge lighting, new communication cabling, new crossties for a smoother ride and the removal of overgrown vegetation along the track area. The station was also refreshed with new signage, paint and sidewalk repairs for a better customer experience.

WMATA notes new easier-to-read digital passenger information displays that show real-time train arrival and other service information are also in progress.

The Red Line from Glenmont to Takoma will still be under construction through Aug. 31 due to the Maryland Transit Administration building the Purple Line light-rail connection to the Red Line at Silver Spring and other WMATA track work. The agency says shuttle buses are replacing train service and Shuttles will still serve Takoma for customers who need to access the station from the north.