Amtrak and partners begin Brattleboro Station and Platform project

Amtrak has partnered with the town of Brattleboro, Vt., the state of Vermont, the Federal Railroad Administration, New England Central Railroad and the Vermont Agency of Transportation, to launch Vermont's first level boarding train platform at the new Brattleboro Station.

Amtrak notes customers will no longer have to utilize steps to get on or off a train for a more seamless and safer experience due to the new platform sitting four feet above the top of the rail. The new station will also have both interior and exterior accessible waiting areas, along with other modernization and accessible improvements inside, on the platform and in the parking lot.

The project is primarily funded by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and comes on the heels of recent improvements and investments Amtrak has made in the state of Vermont.

“The federal funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will transform the Brattleboro rail station with new features and upgrades, putting rail travel in Vermont back on track for more travelers,” said U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT). "I’m thrilled to see the funds we helped pass through this law go to good use right here in our state and can’t wait to see the project completed. Everyone deserves to have a safe, comfortable, accessible experience while riding on Amtrak and this project will help provide the Brattleboro station with important improvements to enhance passenger experience for all travelers."

The new station will feature a waiting room with fixed seats for 36 passengers and additional standing room and a new ADA-accessible single-occupant restroom. It will also include: