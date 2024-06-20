NJ Transit cuts ribbon on renovated Elizabeth Station

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has cut the ribbon on the fully renovated Elizabeth Station, which includes additional platform capacity and access with upgraded elevators and additional staircases, new station buildings and a renovated public plaza.

“The grand reopening of the Elizabeth Station marks another important milestone in our rebuilding and modernizing of New Jersey’s transportation infrastructure,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). “The $74.5 million reconstruction project, supported by the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Urbanized Area Formula Funding program, will benefit commuters, enhance regional connectivity and drive economic growth along the Northeast Corridor. I will continue working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues to continue bringing home the funding necessary to invest in our infrastructure and provide New Jerseyans safer, more reliable service.”

“This project demonstrates our commitment to preserving our rail stations as valuable assets for the communities we serve,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Fran O’Connor. “This beautiful new facility provides additional capacity on the platforms, improved accessibility and safety features and is a crown jewel that is fitting for the great city of Elizabeth.”

The total cost of the project was $74.5 million, including $58 million from the FTA. In September 2023, work on the eastbound station building was completed and reopened for customer use. Both sides of the station feature longer platforms for additional boarding capacity, accessibility improvements, including renovated elevators as well as additional staircase access, security and communications system enhancements. In addition, the plaza surrounding the westbound station building was renovated to tie the new facility into the community.

“We commend NJ Transit for modernizing the Elizabeth Station to ensure it is accessible to all who want to ride,” said Michael Culotta, FTA regional administrator. “These renovations are a game changer for residents of Elizabeth and nearby communities, providing them with a better link to the vital Northeast Corridor. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, there will be even more opportunities to support transit riders across New Jersey and New York.”

"With the fully upgraded and modernized Elizabeth Station, NJ Transit is delivering on its commitment to optimizing the customer experience and maximizing accessibility," said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. "We’re grateful to our partners at the USDOT, FTA and New Jersey’s congressional delegation for the federal funding that makes these important projects a reality."