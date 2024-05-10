SCCTD finalizes design for Transit Stop Transformation Project

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) has finalized design concept for its Transit Stop Transformation Project at the Fairview Heights Transit Center in Fairview Heights, Ill. The design was agreed upon after getting input from transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders through a series of in-person and virtual opportunities.

The project – being completed in conjunction with the SCCTD, Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis, Mo., and Metro Transit with the support of the city of Fairview Heights– will transform the concrete area between the bus bays and MetroLink entrance, as well as the grassy area across from the entrance to MetroLink into an interactive, playful and engaging space.

The finalized design – Gonzalez Companies and Design Lab 443 – surrounds a “Love Where You Live” theme that came out of the community engagement phase. It features one large central shade structure in the grassy area across from the entrance to MetroLink, seating, another shade structure and seating area between the MetroLink entrance and bus bays, significant investment in landscaping to green the space, as well as signage and banners for the site. Construction will commence in late Spring and be completed in summer 2024.

“The planning process for this project was fueled by the input of the local community and the final design will serve as an extension of the fabric of the community, as well as a new community gathering space for programming,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We are excited to see this concept come to life and transform this space into an engaging corridor that residents of all ages can enjoy while celebrating the community that is Fairview Heights.”

The Transit Stop Transformation Project at the Fairview Heights Transit Center is the sixth transformation of its kind in the St. Louis region. Transformations were also completed at the Fifth and Missouri Transit Center in the summer of 2023; North Hanley Transit Center in St. Louis County in October 2022; Belleville Transit Center in Belleville in June 2022; the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis in August 2021 and at a MetroBus stop in Maplewood in June 2020.

SCCTD says each project showcases a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the possibility of play, the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact for residents of all ages and the need for collaboration to succeed. The partners work with stakeholders to build consensus and policies to move permanent development forward – and ultimately establish lasting developments at transit stops that are helping to improve safety and security, build ridership and increase activity around transit. Each project also reinforces the element of fun that comes with activating space and will be maintained via partner commitments to ensure sustainability for years to come.