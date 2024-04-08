Trinity Metro cuts ribbon on TRE's Trinity Lakes Station.

Trinity Metro has cut the ribbon on its Trinity Lakes Station in east Fort Worth, Texas. The new station is one of 10 stops for Trinity Railway Express (TRE), the commuter rail line offering service between Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas.

Richard Andreski, president and CEO of Trinity Metro, emphasized the significance of this station to the agency.

“This train station is about mobility; it’s about connecting communities,” Andreski said. “What this station represents is the future of our city. People depend on reliable transportation to get to work, to visit family and to participate in their community – and rail transit is a big part of that.”