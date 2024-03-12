CTA to invest $6.5 million in station projects through ‘Refresh & Renew’ Program

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) rail stations will receive repairs and improvements in spring 2024 as part of the Refresh & Renew program.

“Our riders deserve clean, comfortable stations and the Refresh & Renew program is just one way we work to keep our facilities looking up to date throughout the system,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Once a station is completed, customers will notice a cleaner, brighter station but even after the work is complete, we have crews that continue to power wash and clean every day the weather allows.”

In 2024, crews will be performing an estimated $6.5 million in repairs and maintenance. Through the end of May, crews will focus on 13 rail stations across five lines, as well as improvements at three bus turnarounds. CTA notes the stations that will receive improvements during the summer and fall programs of Refresh & Renew will be announced at later dates. Crews will be performing Refresh & Renew work through November.

Improvements will be made at the following CTA stations this spring:

Red Line: Sox-35th, Addison, Thorndale, Granville, Howard

Blue Line: Chicago

Green Line: 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, Ashland, Conservatory, King Drive

Brown Line: Armitage

Orange Line: Pulaski, Ashland

Bus Turnarounds: 95th/Ashland, Milwaukee/Imlay, Addison/Pontiac

Created in 2019, the Refresh & Renew program helps keep CTA’s stations in a state of good repair by performing routine maintenance that enhances the safety, security and overall look and feel of facilities. The program was accelerated in 2021, with CTA performing work at 125 stations, followed by 28 stations in 2022 and 29 in 2023.

Prior to starting work at a location, crews will perform an initial and thorough inspection of the location to identify any behind the scenes or customer-facing items that need repair and/or replacement – either immediately or in the near term.

Some of the more comprehensive improvements made as part of this program include concrete repairs, removal of outdated fixtures and equipment, repairs to utility and plumbing lines and more. Work also includes smaller cosmetic upgrades such as painting and replacing sheet metal or damaged signage, lighting upgrades, cleaning and repair of surfaces (e.g., columns, walls, railings, fencing/gates, platform fixtures, etc.) and power washing are also performed.

CTA will also be launching seasonal power washing teams to attack grime collected during the winter months. The separate group of personnel are dispatched during the overnight hours and are tasked with scrubbing and power washing the surfaces of CTA’s stations. Each year between the spring and fall seasons, each of CTA’s 145 rail stations is power washed at least once a month as part of routine station cleaning efforts.