Renovations complete at Selma-Smithfield Union Depot

Renovations have been completed at the Selma-Smithfield Union Depot in North Carolina. The $2.5 million project to improve the station is part of the ongoing commitment at Amtrak to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for customers.

The Amtrak Carolinian and Palmetto provide daily service to the depot at 500 East Railroad St. The Carolinian service is sponsored by North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and operated by Amtrak and paid for through state funding and passenger fares and operates between New York and Charlotte, N.C. The Palmetto travels between New York and Savannah.

“Providing an accessible travel experience is a priority and we’re actively advancing construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our national network,” said Amtrak Vice President Dr. David Handera. “We are pleased we delivered these improvements to the Selma-Smithfield Union Depot.”

At the depot, customers can access a new 325-foot-long concrete platform, featuring additional lighting, guardrails and signage. The platform provides customers with a more accessible, sturdier surface, which includes a detectable warning system along the edge of the platform. The system is a hazard warning to alert customers who are blind or have low vision if they are close to the platform. The lighting also provides a brighter environment as customers board on and off the train.

Additional improvements include the creation of accessible pathways extending from the parking lot to the station and platform and accessible parking spaces along Railroad Street and adjacent to the station for customers.

“It is exciting to see the investments being made in our North Carolina rail system. The Town of Selma is thankful to see these ADA enhancements at out historic train depot and the impressive visual improvements that have been made to this busy boarding platform,” said Selma Mayor Byron McAllister. “Thank you, Amtrak, for continuing to invest in and maintain this important piece of nationwide public transit. We look forward to upgraded and increased Amtrak service through the Town of Selma.”

Amtrak has invested more than $800 million since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 117 stations across the national network to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for customers with disabilities. The improvements include repairs and upgrades to platforms, ramps and sidewalks and renovations to entranceways and restrooms, with 20 stations brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act last year. Another 35 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year at a forecasted investment of $165 million. The program is advancing 137 station designs and 43 station construction projects as part of Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to providing accessibility by working toward 100 percent completion by 2029.

“Working with Amtrak and local partners to ensure stations have the facilities and amenities needed to support success and growth is key,” said Jason Orthner, NCDOT Rail Division director. “Upgrades like these at the Selma-Smithfield Station promote safe, accessible and convenient travel that further enhance the passenger rail experience in N.C.