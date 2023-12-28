SEPTA to rename 30th Street Station as Drexel Station at 30th Street

Under a new naming rights agreement between the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and Drexel University, SEPTA’s 30th Street Station for the Market-Frankford Line and city trolleys will be renamed as Drexel Station at 30th Street. The renaming of SEPTA’s 30th Street Station marks SEPTA’s most recent station naming rights agreement, which helps generate revenue and improves the customer experience.

“SEPTA is proud to partner with Drexel on this exciting naming rights agreement,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. “These naming rights agreements are great opportunities for SEPTA to enhance service to the communities we serve and generate much-needed new revenues.”

The agreement gives Drexel exclusive naming rights for five years.

“We’re so proud to partner with SEPTA to put Drexel University’s name on the station that serves as the gateway for so many of our students, faculty, professional staff and community partners as they arrive on campus,” said Drexel President John Fry. “As new educational, research and business development opportunities continue to grow in west Philadelphia, it is fitting for Drexel to welcome everyone to University City.”

The 30th Street Station is one of SEPTA’s most heavily used. It serves as a gateway to both Center City and University City, with access to multiple transit modes, including the Market-Frankford Line, city trolley routes and buses. Regional Rail service is also available nearby at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station.

Combined with the adjacent Drexel Square, Drexel Station at 30th Street will welcome visitors to Schuylkill Yards, a vibrant innovation district Drexel is developing in partnership with Brandywine Realty Trust in University City. Drexel Station is the latest step in the $3.5-billion Schuylkill Yards, which began with the opening of Drexel Square in 2019.

Drexel has also partnered with Brandywine, Spark Therapeutics, Gattuso Development Partners and Wexford Science and Technology to equitably bolster the neighborhood’s economic opportunities. Just a few blocks from the station, the university, through these partnerships, is creating new spaces for teaching and learning and for working and conducting research in life sciences and cell and gene therapy.

The naming agreement marks the latest development in Drexel’s longstanding relationship with SEPTA. The University was also one of the first partners in SEPTA’s Key Advantage Program in 2022, which offered benefit-eligible employees all-access SEPTA monthly transit passes.

“We are grateful to Drexel for recognizing SEPTA’s value to the city and region,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “We have long enjoyed a strong partnership with Drexel University and we are proud to have their name on one of our flagship stations. We look forward to the official unveiling of Drexel Station at 30th Street in the coming months.”

Drexel Station at 30th Street is undergoing extensive renovations. Improvements include new elevators, a new headhouse, upgraded lighting and enhanced safety and security features. SEPTA has been closely coordinating with Drexel and community stakeholders throughout the project.

SEPTA and Drexel expect to unveil new signage and other enhancements for the transformation to Drexel Station at 30th Street early in 2024.