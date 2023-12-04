Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension unveils names for new stations

The new Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension has put out the official names of stations involved in the project.

The new station names are:

Green Timbers Station (140 St. and Fraser Highway)

152 St. Station (152 St. and Fraser Highway)

Fleetwood Station (160 St. and Fraser Highway)

Bakerview-166 St. Station (166 Str. and Fraser Highway)

Hillcrest-184 St. Station (184 St. and Fraser Highway)

Clayton Station (190 St. and Fraser Highway)

Willowbrook Station (196 St. and Fraser Highway)

Langley City Center Station (203 St. and Fraser Highway)

“Today’s announcement provides an important update to the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project bringing us one step closer to the official start of construction and signaling a better connected and more affordable future for Metro Vancouverites, particularly those of us living south of the Fraser,” said John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City.

“Investments in public transit infrastructure help Canadians get where they need to go safely and efficiently, take cars off roads and support housing development. We’re proud to celebrate Canada’s contribution of up to C$1.3 billion (US$960 million) alongside our partners with whom we will continue to collaborate on funding projects that will improve the livability in our region and ensure a lower emission future for our country.”

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometer (9.9 mile) extension of the Expo Line that will run from King George Station to Langley City Center, the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. Once complete, commuters will be able to travel on transit from Langley city to downtown Vancouver in just over an hour.

“This is another important step in moving this project forward from concept to reality,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming. “The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is going to transform the way people live, work and travel both south of the Fraser and around the region. The stations we are naming today will become community landmarks and will be recognized for decades to come.”

SkyTrain station names are selected by TransLink and are made to be easily identifiable to help transit riders navigate the system.

“It’s estimated 50,000 new residents will continue to move into Metro Vancouver every single year,” said Brad West, mayor of Port Coquitlam and chair of the Mayors’ Council. “By investing in public transit, we are helping make the lives of these new British Columbians easier while simultaneously improving the quality of life and travel for everyone else.”

The station name development process included mapping exercises, stakeholder consultation, community and neighborhood plan reviews and a study of land-use policies to better understand future development in areas surrounding the stations.

The areas adjacent to new stations are key locations where the province will support transit-oriented developments to create efficient, vibrant communities where people can rely on public transit to connect them to their work and social lives.

The project is being delivered through three separate contracts: the guideway; the stations and the systems and trackwork. Earlier this year, the province announced the firms that were selected to respond to the requests for proposals. It’s anticipated that contracts will be awarded in early 2024.

Advance work has been underway since 2020, including the now-complete widening of Fraser Highway between 140 and 148 streets, as well as utility relocations.

Construction on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain is expected to begin in 2024.