City of Kingston, Kingston Transit celebrate opening of city’s first two transit stations

The city of Kingston, Ontario, and Kingston Transit celebrated the opening of the city’s first two transit stations, located on Henderson Boulevard near Jim Beattie Park.

One station serves eastbound Express bus service while the other station across the road serves westbound. The two stations are the first of 12 new passenger stations to be built along Kingston Transit’s Express Bus routes, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the city’s growing ridership. The new stations will provide more accessible amenities, including seating and expanded shelter space. They also incorporate lighting and bicycle parking, allowing for more trips that include mixed modes of travel.

“Kingston Transit infrastructure is a key part of building and supporting a more active and connected city,” said Mayor of Kingston Bryan Paterson. “These new transit stations will make it easier and more convenient for residents to choose transit, helping to support growth in the Express Bus network.”

“Every day, thousands of residents in Kingston rely on public transit,” said Mark Gerretsen, member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands. “These new stations, and others that are expected, will improve the overall experience of riding the bus by making it safer, more accessible and more comfortable. The government of Canada continues to support growing and improving public transit to enhance the quality of life for communities, reduce congestion and address environmental concerns for Canadians across the country.”

The new stations on Henderson Boulevard include multi-use pathway upgrades to serve Express Bus ridership in the neighborhood. During the past decade, the Express Bus service has continually expanded service to build a frequent, reliable network that has become a critical mode of transportation.

The remaining stations are planned to be constructed at existing Express Bus stops throughout the city to meet increased demand in ridership. Other stations are planned along Bayridge Drive as part of the pedestrian, cyclist and transit rider upgrades taking place.

The project is funded in part by the government of Ontario and the government of Canada through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“The Ontario government is proud to support improved transit in the city of Kingston with more than C$1.1 million (US$809,000) in funding for this project,” said Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Through historic investments, our government is building a reliable and connected transit network in every corner of the province for generations to come.”