SC: West Charlotte to see Gold Line improvement as CATS closes station this weekend

The Charlotte Area Transit System will temporarily close the French Street Station on Beatties Ford Road beginning on Saturday.

The move comes as CATS looks to complete concrete repairs at the Gold Line station. Streetcars will bypass the stop, ending and starting at Johnson C. Smith University instead. Regular service will resume after the weekend repairs are completed.

The improvements are part of the city’s ongoing work to maintain safe and accessible infrastructure for Gold Line riders.

CATS has continued to make improvements across its system. Last month, The Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority approved a new fare policy that would streamline payments and start charging fares for the first time on the Gold Line streetcar. The new policy is aimed at increasing safety, among other things.

It’s expected to take 12 to 18 months for the changes to be implemented. CATS plans to conduct public outreach events ahead of the launch of the fare improvements.

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