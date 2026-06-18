REM begins planning phase for two new transit stations in Montréal’s Sud-Ouest borough

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) has launched the planning phase for the Griffintown–Bernard-Landry station, as well as plans for a new station in the Bridge and Wellington streets area.

Located in Montréal’s Sud-Ouest borough, REM says the two stations will help improve access to public transit in rapidly evolving neighborhoods. Already included in the REM’s original alignment, the Griffintown–Bernard-Landry station will serve the north side of the Lachine Canal. Meanwhile, the station planned in the Bridge–Bonaventure area will support the development of the Wellington Basin sector and the south side of the Lachine Canal, an area the agency says has strong potential for urban and economic redevelopment. The exact location and name of the Bridge–Bonaventure station will be announced at a later date.

REM says the planning phase includes a procurement processes for the project, as well as technical and environmental studies to help develop approaches to minimize the impacts of station construction work on both REM users and residents in the surrounding areas and provide an opportunity for the team to engage with the community and stakeholders in the neighborhoods where the stations will be built.

According to the REM, the planning and construction phases will span approximately four years.