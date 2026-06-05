MD: Baltimore Penn Station project paused as Amtrak, partners restructure plan

Baltimore’s long-awaited Penn Station redevelopment is hitting pause, with Amtrak and its development partner stepping back to rethink how one of the city’s biggest transit projects will move forward.

In a joint statement to The Baltimore Sun, Amtrak and Penn Station Partners said they have completed the first phase of exterior improvements at the historic station but are restructuring their partnership “to better align with evolving strategic priorities.”

The change effectively pushes off decisions about future station upgrades, development of surrounding parcels and property management as the groups revisit the project’s structure.

A project years in the making

That project has been years in the making and was pitched as a centerpiece of transit-oriented development in Baltimore. Plans have called for a rebuilt and modernized station, new housing and commercial space, public areas and broader infrastructure upgrades around the rail hub.

Now, officials say they want to revisit the scope.

The statement said the restructuring is intended to allow the parties to consider “a more comprehensive Transit Oriented Development initiative for the station district.”

Amtrak emphasized the project is not being abandoned, but reassessed. The agency said it is working with the Federal Railroad Administration to determine next steps for phased renovations at Penn Station, while still keeping Penn Station Partners in place as master developer.

The shift marks a notable turn for a project closely watched by city leaders, business groups and neighborhood advocates who have long viewed the station overhaul as a key driver of investment in midtown Baltimore and a critical link along the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak said it remains committed to continued improvements at the station, Maryland’s busiest rail hub. More than three million Amtrak and MARC passengers move through the station each year.

“Amtrak appreciates the support of Baltimore and the surrounding community during this transitional period as we work together to improve and preserve this treasured Charm City landmark,” the statement said.

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