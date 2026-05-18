NY: Amtrak 'making significant progress' with Spa City station upgrades

Passenger railroad Amtrak says "significant progress" has been made in its $12.5 million rehabilitation of the Saratoga Springs station.

The station, located west of downtown near the high school, is owned by the Capital District Transportation Authority and was last remodeled in 2004 in a $5.9 million project. CDTA also owns the Rensselaer train station, which Amtrak utilizes as its largest station in the region.

The Saratoga Springs station served 38,000 passengers last year on two Amtrak lines: the Adirondack, which travels once a day between New York City and Montreal, and the Ethan Allen Express, which has round-trip service from New York City to Burlington, Vt. The station dates back to 1956, when it was built by the Delaware and Hudson Railway. The D&H was acquired in 1991 by the Canadian Pacific Railway. Amtrak rents the station from CDTA.

Amtrak said in a news release Tuesday that demolition and track work have started in Saratoga Springs. The whole project, which is federally funded through the Federal Railroad Administration and includes the replacement of a 600-foot-long platform for passengers to get on and off trains, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027. Because of the height of the new platform, no stairs will be required to get on or off trains.

Other improvements will include new lighting, new safety systems and a new announcement system for the ticket counter.

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