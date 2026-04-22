TX: Who maintains, decides where DART stations go? Curious Texas investigates

For the last 43 years, DART, or Dallas Area Rapid Transit, has served the North Texas region as the prime public transportation system to and from the city. Whether they have ever ridden one or not, residents know the iconic yellow and silver transit vehicles.

Even with recent debates on DART's need in the Park Cities and Addison, and a change in leadership, some residents still have questions about the system's workflow. One reader of The Dallas Morning News asked Curious Texas: "Who maintains the DART stations and decides where they go?"

Here's what we found out.

Why was DART established?

DART was created by voters and funded using a one-cent local sales tax in 1983 under Chapter 452 of the Texas Transportation Code, according to the DART website. A light rail and bus system connecting passengers to downtown Dallas was established as a replacement to the former Dallas Transit System, which ran from 1964 to 1983. The new system shifted from being a city-operated majority-bus route to a regional taxpayer-funded agency. According to its website, DART is the longest light rail system in the United States, with 93 miles of track.

Who decides where stations are placed?

DART rail stations and bus stops are established through detailed research and corridor-based studies conducted across member cities, according to DART officials. Corridor-based studies are comprehensive analyses of specific transit routes and the surrounding land area. By identifying existing traffic and operational deficiencies, the studies help suggest long-term improvements to mobility, land use and development.

Major projects and transit line rollouts, such as the new Silver Line, are planned out "generationally" and collaboratively between DART and each transit city, officials said. Adding a station or transit line takes considerable planning and community feedback, which can take several years. For example, the Silver Line commuter rail service began Oct. 25, 2025 but took 17 years to come to fruition.

After the corridor-based studies are concluded by DART, the capital planning team considers key factors such as demographics, available real estate and each city's transportation needs.

Outside of Dallas, the 700-square-mile service area consists of 12 other cities: Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and University Park.

However, in recent months, voters have been divided on DART's efficiency and necessity in their own cities, with some saying the one-cent sales tax is too high a price to pay for the service, as previously reported by The News.

A special election will be held in Addison, University Park and Highland Park on May 2 to determine whether or not the cities will remain a part of DART. Addison is one of the cities on the new Silver Line. Those opposed to staying in the transit system say it has failed as a regional connector and suggest the tax dollars be allocated elsewhere. Others believe if these cities leave DART, it will fracture the existing system and create further transit issues.

Early voting for the municipal election starts Monday.

Who maintains the stations?

DART operates more than 7,000 bus stops, 65 light rail stations, 12 Silver Line stations and 24 transit centers across its member cities. The light rail is focused on connecting commuters to the central city and downtown Dallas, whereas the Silver Line focuses on connecting suburbs in the region from east to west.

The transit centers serve as major bus stops with amenities such as sheltered stations, free parking, public restrooms and staff assistance. Currently, DART has 10 transit centers connected to rail and 14 centers not connected.

"Maintenance is a shared responsibility," DART officials said.

The city where the station is located is responsible for the upkeep of the roads and sidewalks, as well as any litter along the roads and street-level cleaning. DART is only responsible for maintaining the station structure itself.

Using the DART Say Something Safety and Security app, commuters can report concerns regarding suspicious activities or maintenance issues. Users can upload photos, six-second videos, text descriptions and locations of the activity directly to DART police. Two options are available on the app's homepage, allowing users to report an incident or call the police. It is designed for use even under poor signal conditions.

Riders can also submit maintenance requests using DART's Bus Stop Improvement Request form on its website, or at dart.org/guide/transit-and-use/bus-routes/bus-stop-improvement. DART takes two weeks to investigate each request and respond to the submitter. The following are guidelines on what can be requested:

Automobile and pedestrian safety

Adequate spacing to allow efficient travel of buses

Transfer convenience

Existing curbs and sidewalks present

ADA accessibility of location

25 or more daily boardings for placements of benches

50 or more daily boardings for placement of shelter

A bench or shelter must be present for placement of trash can OR a trash can may be placed as part of DART's Adopt-A-Can program

25 or more daily boardings for placement of a guide-a-ride

Staff writer Lilly Kersh contributed to this story.

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